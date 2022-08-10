Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

It’s sometimes the case that the value of a player – whether financially or in terms of general appreciation – increases when they don’t play, and that may well have been the case last weekend for Tyrone Mings.

Relieved of the Villa captaincy, Mings was watching from the bench as the team lost limply at Bournemouth.

Steven Gerrard’s comments to BBC Radio WM after the game regarding Mings have already been scrutinised extensively, and it is certainly possible that they might have been rooted in frustration at the result in the minutes afterwards.

However, it is perhaps because Gerrard is usually such an impressive speaker, and precise in his language, that the comments have drawn so much attention.

Mings’ qualities were regularly questioned by a section of the Villa support last season when he was playing, but since Saturday, his leadership has been widely celebrated. One of the odd parts about this little storm is that Gerrard explained that Mings has an injury "niggle", which might easily have been cause enough to leave him on the bench anyway.

"The easy thing to do after a defeat is look at the people who weren’t on the pitch," said Gerrard, making a useful point.

All the Mings fuss has slightly obscured Villa’s actual performance at Bournemouth, which was such a let-down after the excitement generated over the summer.

Villa have plenty of impressive, talented players, but the best combinations still seem to be elusive for Gerrard, as they were for Dean Smith at the start of last season.

How, to give just one example, are they to consistently get the best out of Philippe Coutinho, while also providing opportunities for Emi Buendia? One game is obviously not enough evidence on which to base big conclusions. But, after all the time and mental energy put in by Gerrard and his staff, no wonder there was so much irritation inside and outside the club after Bournemouth that they appear to have not yet cracked the code.