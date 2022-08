After captain James Tavernier joined Connor Goldson, Steven Davis, Scott Arfield, and Alan McGregor in signing new deals, Rangers have quashed the notion of an exodus of players this summer.

Borna Barisic, Ryan Kent, Ryan Jack, Alfredo Morelos and Filip Helander are all in the final year of their deals, though, so it will be intriguing to see if the club move to tie any more players down before the window closes.