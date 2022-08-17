Neville wants Ronaldo to 'stand up and speak'
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has questioned why forward Cristiano Ronaldo is choosing to wait to reveal news about his future.
Although the Portuguese forward wants to leave United, new manager Erik ten Hag has said he is "not for sale".
"They [will] know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks," Ronaldo said on Instagram., external
Why does the greatest player of all time (in my opinion) have to wait two weeks to tell Manchester United fans the truth? Stand up now and speak. The club is in crisis and it needs leaders to lead. He’s the only one who can grab this situation by the scruff of the neck!— Gary Neville (@GNev2) August 17, 2022
