Levitt injury 'hopefully nothing too serious'
- Published
Dundee United head coach Jack Ross reveals that influential midfielder Dylan Levitt misses out against Heart of Midlothian with an injury picked up in Thursday's Europa Conference League hammering by AZ.
But he tells BBC Scotland that "hopefully it's nothing too serious" for the 21-year-old Wales international who has been so impressive since arriving from Manchester United, initially on loan last season and this summer on a permanent deal.