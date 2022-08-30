Are Palace overlooking left-back?
Alex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external
Despite a full midweek fixture list, the maelstrom of speculation and spending rumbles on into the final days of the transfer window.
At least in the media and fan discourse, a challenging fixture against Brentford appears to be secondary to an ongoing central midfield saga.
Supporters also covet a return for ex-Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, desire an additional forward, and have anxiety over suggestions that Wilfried Zaha could leave.
Away from those areas, the left-back spot is flying under the radar.
Tyrick Mitchell's injury was a likely factor in Bernardo Silva's goal for Manchester City on Saturday, and his subsequent substitution certainly didn't help prevent their comeback victory.
As a statistically elite defender, and one of Joachim Andersen's favourite cross-field targets, there is a lack of comparative options beyond Mitchell.
His knock against City was a warning shot that a medium to long-term injury exposes the left flank, and while there are defenders who can cover his absence, none are "naturally" left-sided.
The club holds Tayo Adaramola's potential in high regard and would be unwilling to block his path, even if he is out on loan, but have Palace overlooked a short-term need?
What do you think, Palace fans? Should the club sign a left-back? And what other business needs to be done before Thursday's transfer deadline? Have your say here