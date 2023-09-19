Ian Westbrook, Beesotted podcast, external

The terrible news about Rico Henry's season-ending injury is tragic for the player and also for Brentford.

Henry fell awkwardly during the first half of Saturday's defeat at Newcastle, and while he walked off the pitch rather than being stretchered off, a scan has revealed the extent of his injury.

Henry has been in the form of his life this season and there was huge surprise in Bees quarters when he was not rewarded with an England call-up this month.

The Bees' longest-serving player, the 26-year-old is integral to the way Brentford play, whether we have four or five at the back.

His phenomenal pace sets up many attacks down the left, while he is also the furthest man back when we have a corner so he can stop any counter-attack.

Even the uncharacteristic error he made against Bournemouth the other week only came after he had outpaced a Cherries attacker on a breakaway to get to the ball first.

Henry has bounced back from bad injuries before and I hope he can do so again.

But without him and currently Ivan Toney, and after the departures of David Raya and Pontus Jansson, it means Brentford are now without four of the key players who have led us to success in recent years.

Aaron Hickey, who played at left-back for Bologna, will move across to cover, although he has not looked as assured on that side as on the right, and the reliable Mads Roerslev will have a chance to hold down the right-back slot.