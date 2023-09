Juventus have joined Liverpool, Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Tottenham in the race to sign 22-year-old France midfielder Khephren Thuram from Nice. (90min), external

Liverpool are ready to contact the representatives of Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Cameroon defender Joel Matip, who are both 32, to discuss new deals with both players out of contract next summer. (Caught Offside), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column