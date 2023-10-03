Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

A week is a long time in football. For Everton, the range of emotions from one Saturday to another are akin to constantly riding a rollercoaster. There is no other club like us - that is undeniable.

Imperious against both Brentford and Aston Villa. Impotent against Luton Town.

Solid home form is vital for any side wishing to remain in the Premier League. A reliance on picking up points away from Goodison Park certainly is not a recipe for survival.

In four home league games this season, Everton have mustered one goal and, more importantly, no points.

Sean Dyche regularly reiterates the point that the players need to change the story of the past couple of seasons. As fans, we are yet to see it.

Whether it be a lack of composure, a mental block or sheer incompetence, the players seem to loathe winning games at home.

Goodison Park was once a fortress. It seems, in recent times, every team to visit has been handed the keys, opened every door and taken what they wanted, with Everton almost apologising for any inconvenience.

The manager and players have this week to soul search before the visit of Bournemouth.

Maybe this weekend, the blank page in the history of Everton Football Club will be filled with a new narrative.