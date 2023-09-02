Burnley 2-5 Tottenham: Key stats
Tottenham have won three successive Premier League games within the same season for the first time since their final three matches of 2021-22. They have also won consecutive away league games for the first time since April 2022.
Three of Son Heung-min’s four Premier League hat-tricks have come in away games (Turf Moor, Villa Park, St. Mary’s), while he’s now netted five goals in his last three games against newly promoted sides.
Lyle Foster (22y 364d) became the youngest player to score in successive Premier League appearances for Burnley since Dwight McNeil in March 2019 (19y 128d).
Since his debut Premier League season in 2018-19, no player has scored more goals from outside the penalty area in the competition than James Maddison (18, level with James Ward-Prowse).
Manor Solomon became just the second Tottenham player to provide two assists on his first Premier League start for the club, along with James Maddison who did so on the opening day against Brentford.