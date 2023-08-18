It is "sad" how Davinson Sanchez's career has petered out at Tottenham, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards with the defender edging closer to a move to Monaco.

Speaking on Transfer Gossip Daily, Edwards said: "He has been there since 2017, having cost £42m from Ajax. Back then, that was not the average transfer fee it seems to be now. He has had an OK Tottenham career and has probably been one of my favourite characters in the Premier League. He likes the dark arts and winding up the opposition.

"He played in the golden era under Mauricio Pochettino. I think when Tottenham fans look back, they will regret booing him on and off the pitch against Bournemouth last season. That really is a point of no return for the player but was actually a by-product of the general unrest at Spurs.

"No player should be singled out for that treatment by their own club supporters. As for Monaco - who wouldn't want to go and live there?"

