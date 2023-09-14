Everton midfielder James Garner, speaking to BBC Sport: "Last season it was tough. We managed to stay in the Premier League, which was the goal.

"This season, it has not shown in terms of points that we have had a good start, but in our performances against three teams - with the blip against Aston Villa - we created a hell of a lot of chances.

"It is just about putting them away. We have to remain positive, don't get too down and stay patient, it will come.

"Our squad is definitely strong enough to be middle to top half of the table, that is what I believe. With the lads coming back from injuries and our signings, it only adds to the strong squad we already have.

"It is about working together as a whole team with the staff and getting the three points which matters the most.

"Dyche demands 100% work-rate whether that is in the gym or on the pitch, he doesn't like anyone taking shortcuts and if you do you will be found out.

"He is a very strict manager too, very stern and straight to the point, which is what some players need at times."

