O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Arsenal’s win over Tottenham was a victory for football. The Gunners were the only team who wanted the ball and to win the game - and they were rewarded with three points.

Tottenham’s style of play requires them to defend well when in a deep block, but Arsenal showed the ability to score goals in a number of ways to overcome what had been a very resilient defence so far this season.

Thomas Partey’s long-range strike was the first, Gabriel Jesus’ second came following intense pressing, and the third then arrived through Arsenal’s preferred method of flowing football.

This variety in attack is what has made them so problematic to deal with this season. The team now have dribblers, players who can press, set-piece threats, distance shooters and technicians who can work an opportunity through more intricate football.

The attack had been a huge problem for Mikel Arteta in his first couple of campaigns, with middle-of-the-table metrics, but now it has clicked.

Only Manchester City have scored more than the Gunners this season, and with such a young, developing team at the Emirates, there is probably still more to come.