Southampton v Man Utd: The pick of the stats
Southampton have dropped 42 points from winning positions in Premier League games against Manchester United, with only Spurs against Arsenal (45) dropping more against an opponent in a single fixture in Premier League history.
Manchester United are now unbeaten in their last 27 away Premier League games (W17 D10), equalling the longest away unbeaten run in the history of the English top-flight, set by Arsenal between April 2003 and September 2004.
United midfielder Paul Pogba became the first player in Premier League history to register five assists in a team’s first two matches in a season, with four previously the most: Jeremy Goss in 1992-93 for Norwich, Henrikh Mkhitaryan in 2017-18 for the Reds and Harry Kane in 2020-21 for Spurs.