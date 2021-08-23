BBC Sport

Southampton v Man Utd: The pick of the stats

image sourceGetty Images
Published

  • Southampton have dropped 42 points from winning positions in Premier League games against Manchester United, with only Spurs against Arsenal (45) dropping more against an opponent in a single fixture in Premier League history.

  • Manchester United are now unbeaten in their last 27 away Premier League games (W17 D10), equalling the longest away unbeaten run in the history of the English top-flight, set by Arsenal between April 2003 and September 2004.

  • United midfielder Paul Pogba became the first player in Premier League history to register five assists in a team’s first two matches in a season, with four previously the most: Jeremy Goss in 1992-93 for Norwich, Henrikh Mkhitaryan in 2017-18 for the Reds and Harry Kane in 2020-21 for Spurs.