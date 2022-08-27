Hibs manager Lee Johnson warned his players they won't stay at Hibs if they continue to make poor decisions, after his side lost 1-0 away to St Mirren.

Despite stand-out late equalisers against Hearts and Rangers in recent weeks, Hibs have now gone four games without a win, and none since the opening day of the league season against St Johnstone.

Johnson told BBC Scotland: "Difficult to defend the performance, extremely frustrated. Although we had a lot of possession we really lacked quality.

"We entered the final third – it felt like 100 times – and let the opposition off the hook far too many times. If we’re honest we probably haven’t had enough quality all season. We’ve had endeavour, we’ve had spirit, we’ve had fitness, but in terms of that end product we haven’t had enough.

"I’m in this for the log haul, I think it’s a fantastic club. I’m frustrated because I do believe in the players, because you build a rapport with players.

"But inevitably good players make good decisions and unfortunately if you don’t make enough good decisions you don’t stay at Hibs."

Read the match report