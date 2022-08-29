Can St Johnstone find a solution up front?

It seems like we've been saying St Johnstone need a new striker since Stevie May was banging the goals in for fun during his first spell at the club.

The Saints struggled badly in the final third last term, scoring just 24 as they flirted with relegation. The Perth club haven't hit the 50 mark since 2016-17.

Graham Carey and Jamie Murphy are classy operators on their day and a top marksman could thrive with their service, but is that the only thing holding Saints back or does the club need improvements in other areas?

The clock is ticking and transfer deadline day is Thursday.

