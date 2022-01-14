Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines:

Howe expressed his happiness at the arrival of Chris Wood, saying the New Zealand striker is "a little bit different, never shy of tall, physical strikers that give you a platform to play... he will be hugely motivated to lead us out of position we are in. He's got experience of that relegation dogfight."

Howe was also asked about taking the striker away from relegation rivals Burnley: "All about the right player. That was the key thing."

While the Newcastle manager was coy on names he did confirm that the club are still active in the transfer market: "Not close to anyone currently, the squad will be as it is for Watford. We are looking, we have time left but we need to move quickly. Still active."

There are no confirmed plans but Howe spoke about the potential of a club trip following the Leeds game: "Me and my team, were looking at whether we could add to the possibilities of taking the team away to build spirit and unity and bring togetherness for the fight that we have ahead."

