Kenwright visits training ground

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright visited the club's training ground on Tuesday to speak with the new temporary coaching staff and call for unity.

Former striker Duncan Ferguson will take charge for the club's game at home to Aston Villa on Saturday. He will be assisted by former left-back Leighton Baines and goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.

Kenwright's visit was understood to have been well received as he called for the team to put a smile back on Everton fans' faces after the departure of Rafael Benitez.

It will be interesting to see how many smiles there will be on the touchline as Ferguson and Villa boss and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard go head to head. Could be tasty!