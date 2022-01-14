Liverpool welcome Brentford for their first league fixture at Anfield since 1946 - but what happened when the two sides met earlier this season?

There were fireworks at Brentford Community Stadium as a six-goal thriller ended all square.

The visitors were stunned when Ethan Pinnock capped an impressive start from Brentford by poking in the opening goal.

Diogo Jota mustered an instant response from the Reds as he eked out space to head in an equaliser.

After the break, Mohamed Salah's 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool seemed to have completed the turnaround, but the Bees were undeterred and Vitaly Janelt drew them level.

Curtis Jones made it 3-2 with a deflected shot from distance but Yoane Wissa equalised late on amid raucous celebrations.

Indeed, Ivan Toney thought he'd scored with three minutes to go only for the offside flag to deny him a famous winner.

The result continued Brentford's impressive start to life in the Premier League, while Liverpool leapfrogged Chelsea to top the table by a point.