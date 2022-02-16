Manchester United have kept two clean sheets in their last three Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 18 at Old Trafford.

Brighton suffered their first defeat in eight Premier League games (won thee, drawn four), while this was just their second away loss of the season, also going down 2-0 at Aston Villa in November.

Bruno Fernandes has created more chances than any other player in the Premier League this season (71), with the Portugal midfielder fashioning a further five against Brighton.