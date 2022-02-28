Abject Norwich slip closer to relegation

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

Norwich had appeared to turn a corner with positive results against Everton, Watford and Crystal Palace.

However, they have now slipped to three consecutive defeats, shipped nine goals in the process and worryingly only three teams have avoided relegation from the Premier League after losing as many matches (17) as Norwich at this stage of the season.

And unlike their heavier losses to Manchester City and Liverpool, where they acquitted themselves well at times, this was an abject display.

With 30 minutes on the clock Dean Smith's side had barely stepped foot out of their own half as they allowed Southampton to play around them, cross and shoot seemingly at will.

Remarkably Josh Sargent had arguably the best chance early in the game, seeing his shot blocked following good play by Teemu Pukki, but they had to wait until the 73rd minute before Grant Hanley finally registered an effort on target.

By then Southampton's pressure had told with Adams' 36th-minute opener - and the Canaries could have few complaints when Romeu lashed in from 18 yards with two minutes remaining.