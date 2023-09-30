Hibernian 0-0 Dundee: What the manager said

Dundee boss Tony Docherty: "That was a fantastic game of football. We were outstanding today. The players did everything I asked of them - we almost had the cherry on the cake with Owen Beck's chance.

"If that goes either side of David Marshall, it's a perfect performance. I couldn't be more proud of my players. We did everything to the letter. 1-0 would've been a perfect day.

"We're growing as a team. Our fitness, our organisation, our belief that we belong in the Premier League. We had no fear.

"Trevor [Carson] isn't only a brilliant goalkeeper, he's such a calming influence. He instils a confidence in the team."