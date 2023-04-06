Javi Gracia says he senses the "emotional relationship" between Leeds United and their supporters and is hoping to harness that to help inspire the Whites' survival push.

The Leeds boss referenced a poignant memorial at Elland Road on Wednesday to mark 23 years since the deaths of Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight in Istanbul before a Uefa Cup semi-final against Galatasaray in 2000.

He only arrived in February but is able to appreciate the connection present in the city.

"I could feel the relationship between the supporters and the team from my very first game," he said. "It's something that is really emotional and different at this club.

"I think we have to keep this and use it for the next years."

He also highlighted the importance of matches at Elland Road in getting Leeds out of trouble, with Sunday's game against Crystal Palace the first of five remaining home fixtures.

"It's massive for us," he said. "I'm sure it will make the difference.

"The atmosphere we have is special and you could feel in the last game that when we were losing, the support we felt helped us come back to get three points.

"I want to thank our supporters for what they give us."