Brentford v Chelsea: What does the form show?

Brentford have won seven of their nine top-flight matches against sides starting the day top of the table (two lost), with this their first such match since January 1947 (4-1 vs Wolves). The Bees’ win rate of 78% against league leaders is the best of any club in English top-flight history.

Chelsea have lost just one of their 12 Premier League away games under Thomas Tuchel (eight wins, three draws), having lost four of their last five on the road under Frank Lampard. The Blues have kept six clean sheets in this run, shipping seven goals in total.