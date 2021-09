Daniel James makes his first start for Leeds since his summer move from Manchester United. He comes in for Jack Harrison.

Leeds' only other change from the defeat to Liverpool on Sunday is Mateusz Klich, who comes in for Diego Llorente.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Klich, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Raphinha, Dallas, James, Rodrigo, Bamford.

Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, Cresswell, Summerville, McCarron, Shackleton, Greenwood, Kenneth