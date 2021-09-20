Bailey inspires claret and blue blitz

Tom Marlow, BBC Radio WM

As far as Premier League home debuts go, few in the recent history of the competition will be able to boast the impact of Leon Bailey’s 20-minute cameo for Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

Dean Smith’s new jet-heeled Jamaican joined the action at a time when in-form Everton were enjoying the better of a tight game. Alex Iwobi had just forced a near-post save from Emi Martinez, who had only returned to the UK in the early hours of the morning, while Demarai Gray then whistled a shot inches wide.

Bailey was on the other side of the penalty area to watch Matty Cash cut inside to wallop home his first for the club to make it 1-0, before the £25 million signing from Bayer Leverkusen took centre stage at a packed Villa Park.

First, the winger’s corner was flicked into his own net by the unfortunate Lucas Digne, then the 24-year-old ran onto a wonderful Danny Ings pass to rifle past Asmir Begovic to cap a clinical claret and blue blitz.

It was never going to happen overnight having lost their talisman in Jack Grealish and with new signings bedding in, but – after disappointment against newly-promoted Watford and Brentford – this was a big result for Dean Smith’s side ahead of a tricky run of fixtures.

The Villa squad’s new-found strength-in-depth offers plenty of promise, with game-changers such as Bertrand Traore and Emi Buendia starting the match on the bench.

Villa v Everton is the most played fixture in English top-flight history, and one of the oldest too. In Bailey, Villa fans may well have a new hero to create plenty more memorable moments.