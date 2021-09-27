Laporte: This was a very impressive defensive display by Manchester City. I've often thought you can cause City problems, especially on the counter-attack, but the combination of Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias looked quite impregnable against Chelsea.

Dias: The block on Mateo Kovacic said it all. The way Dias flew across the penalty area at a crucial point in the game to block what looked like a certain goal was immense.

The Portugal defender was superb and looked like he was back to his best against Chelsea. The Blues, on the other hand, may have made a rather important mistake by selling Tammy Abraham to Roma and retaining the services of Timo Werner.

