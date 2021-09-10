Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United cannot be accused of underplaying Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford against Newcastle this weekend.

Ronaldo landing in the UK. Ronaldo turning up for training. Ronaldo talking to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United's media channels have squeezed every drop of content from the build-up to his second debut.

The massive 'Here We Belong' poster on the front of the stadium has been changed to incorporate a prominent image of Ronaldo.

The front cover of the programme for Saturday's game is dedicated to the 36-year-old, including the words "Welcome Home Cristiano Ronaldo".

"The only thing I can compare it to was when Eric Cantona came back from his ban,", external says lifelong fan Andy Kilduff, co-founder of the Stretford End Flags group.

