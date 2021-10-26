West Ham v Man City: Who makes your City starting line-up?

Manchester City take on Premier League rivals West Ham in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday, but who makes it into your City starting XI?

Will Pep Guardiola choose to rotate his squad after the 4-1 win at Brighton at the weekend or will he go with his strongest team?

You can pick - and share on social media - your own starting line-up. You could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your City team to face West Ham