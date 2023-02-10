Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has dismissed concerns about Alejandro Garnacho's reaction to being substituted during Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Leeds.

Garnacho appeared to be annoyed at the decision, although it proved to be the right one given it was the trigger for United recovering from two goals down to get a point against the West Yorkshire side, who they meet again at Elland Road on Sunday.

But Ten Hag doesn't see an issue with the 18-year-old.

"He's quite emotional, that is his strength," said Ten Hag. "He wants to win, he wants to play football and he doesn't want to miss a minute. That is a good thing.

"He's totally convinced about himself, you need that.

"When he is coming off, that emotion and that frustration is not because he's not accepting it."