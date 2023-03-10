Beale on high standards, retaining the cup, and Raith Rovers
- Published
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been talking to the media ahead of his side's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Raith Rovers on Sunday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Says he will pick the strongest team available to him - Ridvan Yilmaz, John Souttar, and Leon King are all fit and ready for the game.
Made it clear that their objective is to retain the Scottish Cup, but stressed they aren't getting ahead of themselves and are fully focused on Sunday.
Praised the recent impact of Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell - said they need similar impact from summer arrivals.
Praised the work done in training and the performance against Hibs on Wednesday, but said they still need to raise the standard.
Impressed with Antonio Colak's work to return to a top level, and spoke about earning your place in the team.