Beale on high standards, retaining the cup, and Raith Rovers

Rangers manager Michael Beale has been talking to the media ahead of his side's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Raith Rovers on Sunday.

Here are the key points from his press conference:

  • Says he will pick the strongest team available to him - Ridvan Yilmaz, John Souttar, and Leon King are all fit and ready for the game.

  • Made it clear that their objective is to retain the Scottish Cup, but stressed they aren't getting ahead of themselves and are fully focused on Sunday.

  • Praised the recent impact of Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell - said they need similar impact from summer arrivals.

  • Praised the work done in training and the performance against Hibs on Wednesday, but said they still need to raise the standard.

  • Impressed with Antonio Colak's work to return to a top level, and spoke about earning your place in the team.

SNS