A Nunez hot streak may be on the way
- Published
He may have only scored once for Liverpool so far this season but it seems more goals are right around the corner for Darwin Nunez.
As the old adage goes, "as long as he is getting into the right positions" and, according to Opta, there is no-one in European football who is better than Nunez at getting the ball in the penalty area.
The 23-year-old scored against Canada in midweek for Uruguay and he's ready to find his feet in the Premier League.
Brighton, beware.
Skip twitter post
44% - Darwin Núñez has had 59 touches in the Premier League this season, with 44% of them coming in the penalty area (26), the highest percentage of any player in Europe's big five leagues in 2022-23 (min. 50 touches). Danger-zone. pic.twitter.com/7KjtoPnvmA— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 29, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post