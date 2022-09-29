H﻿e may have only scored once for Liverpool so far this season but it seems more goals are right around the corner for Darwin Nunez.

A﻿s the old adage goes, "as long as he is getting into the right positions" and, according to Opta, there is no-one in European football who is better than Nunez at getting the ball in the penalty area.

T﻿he 23-year-old scored against Canada in midweek for Uruguay and he's ready to find his feet in the Premier League.

B﻿righton, beware.