He may have only scored once for Liverpool so far this season but it seems more goals are right around the corner for Darwin Nunez.

As the old adage goes, "as long as he is getting into the right positions" and, according to Opta, there is no-one in European football who is better than Nunez at getting the ball in the penalty area.

The 23-year-old scored against Canada in midweek for Uruguay and he's ready to find his feet in the Premier League.

Brighton, beware.