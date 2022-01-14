Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa said "it's a great decision" that winger Raphinha is in ongoing contract talks with the club.

"Raphinha's the best player in the team in all the senses," said the Argentine.

"Physically, he's the best. Technically, he's at the level of the best and his interpretation of the game is very wise.

"Within the group of such a powerful nation as Brazil, he shines in the Premier League and he has the attention of all the big clubs in the world.

"All of those things are something you guys know as well. Nothing new. As a result, the decision of the club can only be valued."