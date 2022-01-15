Wolves 3-1 Southampton: Hasenhuttl reaction

Speaking to Match of the Day, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: "We tried everything today. I don’t know if the better team has won, but for sure, the luckier team. We had the very decisive moments in the game against us.

"We never stopped believing in what we were doing. From 2-0 down against this team it is difficult to come back but it's an unbelievable free-kick by Prowsey.

"In the moment, every time they [referees] check [the TV monitor] they definitely change their opinion. He did a good job today in a very difficult game. He let a lot of things run, he tried to keep the game going as this is what we love in the Premier League."