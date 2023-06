Borussia Dortmund are keen on Manchester City midfielder Cole Palmer as the Bundesliga side seek a replacement for Jude Bellingham. (Bild - in German), external

Bayern Munich are willing to offer a two-year deal to City right-back Kyle Walker. (Bild - in German), external

Meanwhile, West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, remains keen to join Arsenal, despite City planning to enter the race and being able to meet the £100m asking price. (Guardian), external

