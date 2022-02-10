Taking on Mark Lawrenson in the midweek edition of Premier League predictions in Rolo Tomassi bassist and Arsenal fan James Spence.

Rolo Tomassi's sixth album, Where Myth Becomes Memory, was released on Friday and they are on tour in the UK later this month.

James grew up in Sheffield but followed in his father's footsteps when it came to choosing who to support.

"Arsenal are his club, and they just became my club," he told BBC Sport. "It was as easy as that.

"We have had some amazing players down the years but Robert Pires stands out, he is just a complete legend for me.

"There are the obvious ones like Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, who were also heroes of mine, but Pires probably didn't quite get the recognition he deserved. Like Santi Cazorla, who is another absolute favourite of mine, he is just a wonderful footballer."

The January transfer window saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club to join Barcelona, with Spence describing Mikel Arteta's man management as "poor."

"It stings a little bit at the moment and I feel like that whole situation has been so badly handled," he said. "Mikel Arteta is a great coach and you can see he has a really good football mind, but I think his man management is poor.

"There is probably long-term benefit of getting Aubameyang off the wage bill, but it's such a shame that he has left because when I think of the recent joy and success we have had, he has been completely at the heart of it. So for him to go in the manner that he went is just quite disappointing for everyone involved."

See how Lawro and James think the midweek Premier League fixtures will go