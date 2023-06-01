Partick Thistle 2-0 Ross County: What did the manager say?

Ross County manager Malky Mackay told BBC Scotland: "I thought we started really brightly. We lost a poor goal as far as we're concerned. The defending on Aidan Fitzpatrick was awful.

"Then we lose young Dylan [Smith] to the sending off, which gives us a mountain to climb. He's a great kid and he's been fantastic for me. He maybe just got caught and in retrospect, it probably was a sending off.

"From that point on, I think we were battle-hardened. I told them at half-time that the challenge now was to get us out of here with two [goals conceded] and give us a chance up in Dingwall.

"It's half-time and there's 90 minutes to go. We were 2-0 down at half-time against St Johnstone and we scored three in 45 minutes. I want them focused on Sunday."