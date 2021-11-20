Watford manager Claudio Ranieri told BBC Radio 5 live: "It was a fantastic performance, in the first half we were perfect. Second half we conceded some good chances, we know they are a great team but we were very satisfied at the end as we were not scared and continued to attack.

"I told my players we can win, lose or draw, that’s not important but it is important I see my philosophy in my players. They made a good performance, the result is important and also we have 15 points. That is a milestone to start to do something good.

"It will be a battle until the end and I want to achieve 40 points as soon as possible."