Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has no new injury concerns for Wednesday's Champions League game against Club Bruges.

City have a chance to take "an incredible step" towards the last 16, says Guardiola.

City, runners-up in the competition last season, are second in Group A, one point behind leaders Paris St-Germain and two ahead of the Belgian side.

Guardiola's team thrashed Club Bruges 5-1 last month away from home.

