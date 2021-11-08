Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

Is there a bad time to score a goal?

It’s a question Graham Potter may have been mulling over after the 1-1 draw at the Amex.

After a bright start and Leandro Trossard’s first-half penalty the Seagulls seemed to relinquish the initiative. It looked as if the players may have thought the job was done at 1-0 against a team that had dropped to the foot of the table by 5pm.

There were further chances but as this game went on the visitors looked the more likely to go on and win the game. If Robert Sanchez had not clipped Callum Wilson, the Magpies would have been set for a first league win of the season.

Heading into the third international break with 17 points is a healthy return for the Seagulls but it could have been more.

Last season they failed to beat any of the teams that finished below them in the table. So far this campaign they have now drawn against the bottom two.

That record will have to improve if the Albion are to maintain their position in the top half through winter.