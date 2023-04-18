Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

The worst performance since the takeover!

Newcastle United were humbled in the lunch-time kick off at Villa Park on Saturday. After five wins in a row they succumbed to a deserved defeat against a side claiming their fifth win in a row. Credit where credit is due, Villa were brilliant but Newcastle were uncharacteristically hopeless.

The Magpies are statistically the best defence in the Premier League this season - you’d never think it watching that performance. The back line were a mess, sloppy and erratic. They were completely off the pace and Ollie Watkins in particular had an enjoyable afternoon capitalising on a lacklustre showing from Fabian Schar and co.

Unai Emery’s side dominated throughout, ironically enough, the Spaniard was Newcastle United's new owners' first choice to become manager before he turned it down and they turned their attention to Eddie Howe. Both men are doing superb jobs and are leading their sides to European football as it stands.

Let’s not dwell on the negatives though. Thanks to Tottenham losing at home to Bournemouth, the Toon Army remain in the top four. The Magpies can increase that gap to six points with a game in hand if they beat Spurs on Sunday at St. James' Park. It's a tantalising fixture which could decide who will be playing champions league football next season.