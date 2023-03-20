We asked for your views on Sunday's FA Cup game between Brighton and Grimsby.

Here are some of your comments:

Brighton fans

Sam: Not great first half but second half was so much better. Ferguson - what a prospect! Grimsby deserve credit for getting this far and for bringing great support. If we play to our levels, Manchester United will not know what to do. Wembley here we come and Europe too. What a time to support Albion. What a job De Zerbi and the board are doing!

Jonathon: Well done the Albion on getting to Wembley. I went to the game and it was a great performance and great atmosphere. Grimsby fans were a credit to their club and the competition today. Brilliant support, from a Brighton fan.

Sally: Wembley? Beating Crystal Palace? European tour? Pinch me I must be dreaming.

Blake: A result we were expecting but it was still great that we got it. Credit to the Grimsby fans, they were in my opinion the best away fans we have ever had at the Amex. But now we need to get ready for Wembley!