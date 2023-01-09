Everton defender Ben Godfrey has explained how "disruptive" injury was to his "day-to-day life" after coming back from an early-season setback.

The 24-year-old is back in action after fracturing his fibula on the opening day of the season.

“Not being able to compete, not having gameday, having what you love doing and what your whole routine revolves around taken away was a shock to the system,” he told the club's website., external

“I feel like I need that routine in my life of being able to play something competitive regularly.

“I found not having it so disruptive for day-to-day life because it throws off everything that you’re used to. I found it really, really tough.

“People don’t see the effects injuries like that have on your home life but I have to mention my partner, family and friends because for them to all be there for me and help me through it was so important.”

Godfrey got back into Premier League action on Boxing Day, meaning he went over four months without a top-flight outing.

He did however gain distraction and draw comfort from welcoming his first child - Reign - into the world in December.

“There’s no love like it," he added.

“It gives you an extra drive, 100 per cent. My motivation levels… I’m someone who is always motivated, anyway, I’ve never struggled with that, but it’s given me even more drive to do the right things and set the best examples possible.”