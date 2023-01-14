Hibernian 2-2 Dundee United: What the manager said

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox: "There's frustration and disappointment. Disappointing for the players and supporters.

"The support was unbelievable today. The players' effort, attitude and application but also their quality in possession as well.

"When we look back there will be lots of positives, but at this moment in time obviously I'm really disappointed.

"The only thing I could level at the players is when we get opportunities we need to be ruthless.

"I feel we are moving forward but I would like more points on the board. The players are giving me absolutely everything. There's a trust building and I believe in them. We'll just keep working and we'll get to where we need to get to."