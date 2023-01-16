Danny Welbeck said Brighton's victory over Liverpool showed how players are buying into boss Roberto de Zerbi's philosophy.

Welbeck scored after coming on as a substitute in Saturday's 3-0 win, but said everyone at the club played their part in the result.

The forward told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "It was a great performance from everybody - all involved in the club. The manager, the staff, the players, and the players who weren’t on the pitch - because everybody plays their part in getting the team ready for a performance like this. It’s a great weekend for the club.

"We wanted to have a good start, and that intensity was there right from the off. It was a little bit frustrating going in at half-time not to be ahead in the game. But we kept playing and early in the half Solly got the goal - from there it was nice to finish the game 3-0, and with a clean sheet also."

On De Zerbi and what he has brought to Brighton, Welbeck said: "Each manager has got their own way of going about things, and I’ve had a fair few managers throughout my career.

"This manager has his idea of how he wants to play and the lads are buying into it. As you can see, we are getting more confident and putting in the performances the manager wants us to put in."

