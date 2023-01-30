'It's a massive game' - McKenzie

Kilmarnock midfielder Rory McKenzie knows just how big Wednesday's Scottish Premiership clash against Dundee United is, with both teams embroiled in a relegation battle.

Killie's 3-0 defeat away to Ross County on Saturday left the Rugby Park club bottom of the table on goal difference.

"The place is hurting," McKenzie said. "It was a tough one to take on Saturday. We know that there's a game two days away and we've got a chance to rectify it - that's the only positive to take.

"We're not under any illusions - it's a massive game for both teams. We're happy to be back at home. We need another big performance.

"It's an important part of the season. Dundee United are in an identical position to us - it's going to be a tough game, but we've shown that we are a lot better at home.

"There's games coming up that are going to define our season. We need to find a way to bounce back - the next two or three weeks are massive for us."