Martindale on VAR, imminent new signing & Nouble future
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Livingston manager David Martindale has been speaking to the media before his side’s trip to face Ross County on Saturday.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
On VAR, Martindale is fairly happy with it but the “lag in decision times” has to be quicker.
Fourth official keeps him up to date with what’s happening but he admits there are issues in relaying info to fans and “we can get better at”.
Martindale is happy to be in the Premiership top six but is “greedy” and chasing a place in top four.
Prospective new signing Luiyi de Lucas is “in the building today” and the Dominican Republic international defender should be available for selection by mid-January once international clearance is granted.
Joel Nouble hopes to rejoin the squad in the next week after missing four games with a knee problem. There has been interest from agents in the striker but no direct contact from clubs, with Martindale saying it “doesn’t matter who phones me, he is going nowhere.”