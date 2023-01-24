Cristian Romero and Harry Kane’s performances in Tottenham’s 1-0 over Fulham got the pair a spot in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

Romero

"Having lost at home to Aston Villa, then suffered the humiliation of being well and truly trounced by north London rivals Arsenal, Spurs needed a result against Fulham at Craven Cottage - and a clean sheet even more.

"The fact they got both illustrated some of the character that was absent in previous fixtures. One player with bundles of bottle is Romero.

The Argentina World Cup winner has the sort of bite to his game strikers hate. He left his mark on Aleksandar Mitrovic on a couple of occasions and provided the Tottenham defence with steel and class in equal measure."

Kane

"This is a difficult time for Tottenham Hotspur and in particular Kane. Spurs are being eclipsed by their north London rivals, while speculation surrounds the England captain about a possible departure to Manchester United.

"None of that, however, seemed to bother him against Fulham. His goal was of the highest quality as he left Tim Ream on the turn treading water, before smashing the ball past a stranded Bernd Leno.

"If Kane were to leave Tottenham for Old Trafford, it would cause a major storm and put the ownership of the club under pressure and the manager's position in doubt."

Who else made Garth's team?