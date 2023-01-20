Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Georginio Rutter does not feel the pressure of being Leeds' record signing and says he wants to "just get on with my football."

Leeds signed the 20-year-old on a deal that could rise to £36m and in his first appearance before the media he said his preferred position is up front and through the middle, though he feels comfortable playing wide.

The former Hoffenheim forward feels the quality of player he has seen in training points to Leeds meriting a higher position than 14th in the Premier League.

He even revealed he liked to use new team-mate Rodrigo up front in his Playstation side in a 4-4-2 formation.

Rutter is not "quite 100%" fit but "soon will be" and pointed to the role Jesse Marsch played in bringing him to Elland Road.

"He influenced me quite a large amount," said Rutter.

"We had a phone conversation. He was very convincing. It's clear he has a lot of confidence in youth. It was a very warm conversation.

"I want to repay the confidence the club have shown in me and give everything I have for the club."