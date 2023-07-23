Alex Howell, BBC Sport in Philadelphia

Joao Pedro joined Brighton from Watford this summer for a club record fee of just under £30m.

The Brazilian came on for Brighton in the second half of Saturday's 4-3 friendly defeat by Chelsea, scoring and getting an assist.

Albion had found themselves 4-1 down to their Premier League rivals after having taken the lead through Danny Welbeck.

And things got worse when Jan Paul van Hecke was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 60th minute.

But the 10 men rallied - Pedro's penalty and a late Denis Undav goal giving the scoreline a more respectable look.

Seagulls winger Solly March was very impressed with what he saw from his new team-mate Pedro.

“He looked sharp. He only had 45 minutes, and with 10 men as well," said March.

"He caused Chelsea all sorts of problems. He scored the goal for the penalty and the assist to Undav so he looks exciting for the season.

"That's the best I've seen him. You want him to turn up in the game. It's a big pre-season game really - it doesn't get much bigger than this. Hopefully he can take that into the season.

"We have so many players like this now. He’s still so young, but he’s impressive.

"He's played in the Premier League for two or three seasons now. Hopefully he can take us, who knows where, but he looks good."

What do you think, Brighton fans? How impressed were you with Pedro? And what did you make of the performance overall? Have your say here