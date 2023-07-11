New signing Manor Solomon said "every football player dreams to play for a club like Tottenham" and he is looking forward to being part of Ange Postecoglou's project.

The Israel winger has joined on a five-year deal and is Spurs' fourth signing of the summer, after Dejan Kulusevski, Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison.

In his first interview with the official club website, external, he said: "It was a dream come true for me when I joined the Premier League one year ago, and it’s a dream come true now for me when I’m joining this great football club.

"Everything is really at the highest level. Every football player dreams to play for a club like Tottenham.

"After I spoke with the manager, I understood what he wants, what he demands from the team, what he wants to build here."

On what fans can expect from him, Solomon added: "I like to dribble, I like to entertain the fans, to help the team as much as possible with goals and assists. I hope to show myself this season as much as I can and I can’t wait for the season to start.

"If you ask any football player what’s the best moment you would say to score a goal. It’s something you cannot explain in words.

"I’m still young and can show better football, and I hope to do it at Tottenham.

"I’m sure the next couple of years will be really successful for Tottenham."

A sign of what's to come: watch Solomon score a superb goal for Fulham against Leeds United in last season's FA Cup below...